Medview gets aviation highest safety

Nigeria’s domestic airline, Medview has recorded an international feat as the carrier was yesterday awarded the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) audit, meaning that the airline has now joined big international airlines who are members of the international airline clearing house.

The IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) programme is an internationally recognized and required evaluation system designed to monitor and assess the operational management and control systems of an airline.

IOSA uses internationally recognised quality audit principles and is designed to conduct audits in a standardised and consistent manner.

Awarding the certificate to the Managing Director of Medview, Alhaji Muneer Bankole and his team, the Regional Director of IATA, Dr. Samson Fatokun commended Medview for meeting the stringent conditions for IOSA while he assured that it is good for all carriers in Nigeria to be IOSA certified.

He explained that IOSA became imperative for carrier after African leaders met and agreed that all carriers operating on the continent must be IOSA compliant before 2017.

“His words, “If you check IATA registry, you will find Medview Airlines there. They worked for it. It is good to be there and it is more difficult to maintain it. “Very soon, you have to continue for renewal. We are moving to E-IOSA.

For this reason, Aviation Quality Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lufthansa Flight Training, is already qualifying prospective auditors according to the new standard using tailored IOSA training.

“We want to commend Medview. This commendable. We want to ask you to take full advantage of requirement of IOSA to be an IATA member. We plead you don’t come off the registry. It gives you opportunity to be IATA member.”

Speaking, the Medview boss thanked IATA for establishing IOSA standards, as he recalled a meeting he had with Etihad recently on need for partnership.

He disclosed that it took the airline two years to get the certification. He dedicated to the management and staff.