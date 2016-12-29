Medview Airline rewards partners, staff •Assures better experience in 2017

MEDVIEW Airlines is ending year 2016 with a memorable recognition of hard work of its workers and the positive support from its business partners including aviation agencies, service providers.

In recognition of the outstanding performances of the workers, no fewer than 55 of its workers went away with mouth watering awards following their outstanding commitment to the Medview dream coupled with the long years they have served in the airline.

Among the agencies that benefitted from the award include: the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) while the airline also awarded its service providers for being steadfast all through the year.

The airline awarded Forte Oil, Oando, Cleanserve, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, SAHCOL, Aviation Logistics, Sky Catering, Things Remembered, K-One Hotel, Welcome hotel.

In an interactive session with the media at the award night, the Managing Director/CEO of the airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, he urged government not to throw aviation to the back burner while he described the sector as the catalyst for growth everywhere in the world.

Bankole who described the outgoing year as not been particularly good for airlines with all the inherent challenges, however, declared that despite the challenges, Medview was opening more routes in the West African region especially with its Monrovia-Liberia and Freetown-Sierra Leone flight services even as he assured the flying public of better experience from the airline in 2017.

While promising of an improved flight service and business activities, capacities and capabilities of people of the two countries, Bankole stated that Med-View Airline was in Liberia and Sierra Leone to create jobs for the people of the two countries.

He assured that the airline would be consistent on the new routes, saying the airline would expand in the two countries and provide more jobs for their people.