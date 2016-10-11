Medical team gives relief to Ikorodu residents

A group of medical practitioners from Dexa Medical company, on Thursday, visited communities in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State, offering free medical services to residents.

The team which consisted of experts in ophthalmology, otolaryngology and general medicine provided a range of health services including eye, ear, nose, general body check-up as well as donation of prescribed drugs and eye.

The event, tagged: “Pain Free Day”, attracted hundreds of residents from communities within Ikorodu. Attendees were also educated on how to manage stress and flu related illnesses by the health experts.

Mr. Tunde Ojedokun, the Boska Brand Executive, who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune about the programme, said the initiative was aimed at “driving the consciousness of good health” to communities.

“We observed that consumers in the communities need to be equipped on how to tackle certain health challenges, especially during rainy season, given that it is a season that comes with illnesses such as sore throat, body pain, running noses aching ear and cold among others, which produce a range of symptoms that can lower human productivity”.

Ojedokun also said that the Pain Free Day campaign would reach many more communities in the state, especially those bereft of healthcare facilities.

“Of importance in the community selection process is the unavailability of local outlets to support a sustainable workplace health programme such as proximity to pharmacies and chemists,” he said.