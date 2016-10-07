Mayorkun, Dremo to support D’banj on biggest UK headline tour

Following the announcement last month that the Koko Master, D’Banj will be returning to the UK this November for his biggest UK nationwide headline tour, and what will be the most explosive and star-studded Afrobeats event of the year, rising stars and Davido protégés Mayorkun and Dremo have also been confirmed to be joining D’Banj on his UK tour.

Alongside the previously announced Tekno who will be supporting D’Banj on tour, Mayorkun and Dremo lead the line-up of newly confirmed support artistes for the D’Banj UK tour, which also include UK guest artistes Paigey Cakey and Ms Banks, as well as Afrobeats sibling trio Shiikane and UK-based Afrobeats newcomer, KC Pozzy, organised by Afrobeat Artistry.

As previously announced, D’Banj’s forthcoming UK tour will see the multiple MTV European Music Award, BET Award, World Music Award, and MOBO Award winner headlining at the Manchester Academy on November 11, Birmingham’s Tower Ballroom on November 12, and the Indigo at The 02 in London on November 13, after a four year hiatus from the UK.

Easily one of the best and most revered African live performers, D’Banj promises to not only leave it all on stage every night, but also to deliver a live performance experience that will go down as his best ever, and one of the best live concerts the UK has ever seen.

The 2016 D’Banj UK tour is powered by Afrobeat Artistry, and will be hosted by Capital Xtra’s veteran broadcaster Abrantee, with support from Tekno, who will be performing a slew of his recent hits including ‘Duro’ and ‘Pana’, as well as rising stars Mayorkun and Dremo, and the UK’s Paigey Cakey and Ms Banks, among a host of guest stars to be announced.