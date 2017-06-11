Massive shooting as most-wanted kidnapper, Evans, is arrested in Lagos mansion

AFTER about three months of search, police officers from Abuja, Saturday afternoon, finally arrested a notorious kidnapper in his Magodo hideout in Lagos.

The most-wanted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onuamadike, simply known as Evans, was picked up after massive shooting by the police.

An eye-witness account said Evans, thought to be about 40 years, did not resist arrest.

The security team that came for him was said to be from a special unit in the office of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

IGP was boldly written on the vest worn by the officers.

The officers, who had reportedly been conducting surveillance on the target, reportedly got to the house at about 12 noon and left at about 2.30 p.m.

Evans is allegedly wanted for numerous kidnap cases, with a N30 million bounty placed on his head.

It could not be established if he was part of the gang that kidnapped the Epe students.

Evans, according to his neighbours, had been living all alone in a mansion he recently bought on Fred Soboyede Street, Magodo.

The house, constructed by B3, a property firm, was built less than two years ago.

Eyewitnesses, who live close by, disclosed that the policemen started shooting immediately they got to the gate and released about 50 shots, with Evans’ neighbours seeking refuge wherever they could.

After the shooting, the officers, numbering about 10, then moved in and later surfaced with him, without any resistance.

All his belongings, including sets of chairs, in the house were also moved away by the team.

Guns, cutlasses and other items suspected to be part of his arsenal were also recovered and taken away.

The private security guard on duty at his gate was however allowed to stay back.

When Sunday Tribune visited the house last night, the entire house, both within and the outside, was well lit.

He is said to be married with four wives, with none living with him in the Magodo hideout.

Evans reportedly has another house in Igando.

He was said to be living large despite being in hiding, completely disconnected from the national grid.

His house is reportedly running on a noiseless generating set.

A few days back, two trucks reportedly brought diesel to his house, raising eyebrow among his neighbours.

The diesel was alleged to have been dumped in an underground storage.

A whistle-blower is thought to have exposed his hideout.

A police source disclosed that security men had been searching for him within the estate for about three months.

Evans reportedly moved into the estate less than a year ago.

Police sources said he would either be moved to Abuja last night or this morning.

His whereabouts could not be traced as of press time.

His is a native of Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State. His gang operated in Amuwo Odofin ,Ojoo and Festac town. He also has a gang that operates in Rivers State.

He kept his victims for up to eight months and collected up to N4 hundred million in installments.

He was the leader and only survivor of the gang that attempted to kidnap the owner of Young Shall Grow Motors, Chief Vincent Obianudo.