Marriage not a must for every woman —Dayo Amusa

Actress cum producer, Dayo Amusa seems not to be thinking about marriage for now. The popular Yoruba actress, who has featured in more than 100 movies, insisted that as much as she respects the marriage institution, she is in no rush to get married to any man.

The actress, who escaped death in a car accident on the Ibadan-Ibeju road last Sunday shortly after the successful premiere of her new movie, like a few of her colleagues, who have tested their weight in movie production circle, is also not relenting in putting her name up as one of the fast-rising female movie producers in the industry.

Her new movie, Patethic is already being premiered across the country and Amusa has been in a high spirit since the movie hit the cinemas.

While speaking in an online interview, she addressed the issue of marriage, saying “it is not a must for every woman to be married.”

The actress maintained that people tended to put pressure on women when they attain a certain age in the society, but with a remark that “marriage is not like a supermarket, where you go and do a window shopping and when you feel bored, you walk out of the place. Even the Bible says he that findeth a wife, findeth a good thing. The Bible didn’t say all that findeth “That means if you have found a wife, you have found a good thing for yourself. The Bible will not purnish anybody for remaining single,” she added.

Her latest movie featured popular names such as Dayo Amusa, Bimbo AKintola, Funsho Adeolu, and others.