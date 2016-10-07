MAPOLY demotes Director, 5 lecturers for gross misconduct

THE authorities of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, has removed the Director of the School of Business and Management Studies, Mr Mukaila Ademuyiwa, and demoted five lecturers of the institution over alleged result manipulation and illegal writing of examination.

The five lecturers were Dr Adesola Munir, Mr Pius Agbebi, Mr Rasheed Oduwole, Mr Kayode Ogunwede and Mr Mutair Ajayi.

Their demotion according to copies of letters written to each of them obtained by Tribune Online in Abeokuta, on Friday, was based on the report of the institution’s Staff Disciplinary Committee(SCD), set up to investigate all the allegations levelled against them.

The letters dated October 6 were signed by the Deputy Registrar (Establishment) Mr S.A Ashaye on behalf of the school Registrar.

Ademuyiwa was said to have contravened the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) convention on grading and the existing extant rules of the Academic Board relating to grading and presentation of scores on score sheet.

He was said to have awarded bonus marks indiscriminately ‎in a particular examination, which was described as scandalous in nature and a denigration of the sanctity of examination and assessment.

Ademuyiwa was placed on six months suspension with half pay, removed from the position of Director and demoted by one grade level.

While Ajayi was alleged of contravening the extant rules of concession for upgrading and was removed from the position of Head of Department of School of Business Studies. He was also placed on six months suspension‎.

Agbebi in his own case was alleged to have aided a student in illegal writing of second semester 2014/2015 and was said to be found culpable of breach of trust and abuse of office as the Sub-dean by subjugating procedures ‎guiding the conduct of examination.

It was the same allegation against Ogunwede who was alleged to have awarded unjustifiable bonus marks to students result score in the course examined by him. He was equally demoted to the next grade level.

‎Also, Dr Adesola was said to have been culpable of awarding unjustifiable bonus marks to students in a course he examined. He was demoted by a grade level step.

Oduwole in his own case was also alleged to have involved in result manipulation and act which according to the management ‎constituted gross misconduct.