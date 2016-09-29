‘We have many reasons to celebrate CRC at 20’

The management, visioners, students and other stakeholders of the Christ The Redeemer’s College, Christ Hill, Konigbagbe-Sagamu, Ogun State, say they have many reasons to celebrate as the school turns 20 years this October.

At a press conference to mark the anniversary, the Chairman, Board of Governors of the school, Pastor Adebayo Adeyemo, praised the vision of the founder of the CRC, Pastor & Pastor (Mrs) Enoch Adejare Adeboye, in creating the school when they conceived the idea in 1996.

Adeyemo said the management is celebrating God’s faithfulness in the success story of the college, as the school has succeeded in producing godly men and women who are excelling all over the country and the rest of the world.

He pointed out that the success story of CRC dates back to the first set of students who graduated in 2002, and was named the ‘First Fruits.’Many of the students in that set, he said, are doing well in their chosen professions and most importantly in the work of the Lord.

He said that these stories would not have been made possible without the help of God, and contributions of the members of staff led by the principal, Pastor Antoinette Omo-Osagie.

Earlier, the principal, Pastor Omo-Osagie, in her welcome address to the conference, said she was happy that the seed planted some 20 years ago had germinated and become the oak CRC has become today.

Speaking about the major challenge facing the school, Pastor Omo-Osagie lamented the deplorable Sagamu-Ikorodu road, saying this remains the only challenge facing the school; and appealed to the governments of Ogun and Lagos states and the Federal Government to urgently do something about the road.

Also speaking on the activities lined up for the celebration, the Chairman of the 20th Anniversary Committee, Pastor Tinu Aina-Badejo, said the anniversary would span a whole one year, beginning with a praise worship on September 30, entitled, ‘20 Hours of Praise’, and a 20-hour prayer session meant to represent the 20 years of the school’s existence.

Other activities include sessions of praise music from choir groups, gospel musicians and the school’s band, among others; and an opera to be held at the MUSON Centre, Lagos, in January 2017.