Many displaced as 2 earth tremors hit Kaduna

MANY residents of Sambang Dagi, in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been displaced as a result of earth tremors witnessed in the area.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the first disaster happened at Nok village, about 20 kilometres from Sambang, while the other was witnessed in the early hours of Monday.

The residents were reportedly thrown into state of shock as the incidents took them unawares around 4.00 a.m.

Details of damage or loss was still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

The state governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, urged residents of the affected communities to remain calm.

He said this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Sam Aruwan, that government had made a formal report to the appropriate authorities to investigate the development and report on the event for appropriate guidance.

“The governor sympathises with the people in the Kwoi area over the reported earth tremors. He has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to mobilise to the area and comfort our citizens.

“The national geological agency has also been notified and invited to investigate the tremors and provide appropriate guidance.

“The Kaduna State government is receiving updates from the area. Relevant government agencies have been directed to take steps to comfort the residents of Kwoi area and to assuage their uneasiness as they come to terms with an unusual event.

“The state government wishes to appeal for calmness, urging everyone not to spread unverified information or create panic,” the statement read.