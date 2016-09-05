Man who stabbed boss to death in Lagos arrested in Taraba

A 22-year–old guard, who killed his boss in Ajah area of Lagos State, about three weeks ago, has been nabbed by the police.

The suspect, Tanko (Surname withheld), had reportedly fled after killing his boss, Mabel Mba Okafor, to Bali in Taraba State, where he was fished out and arrested.

Confirming the arrest, the Lagos Police command image maker, Dolapo Badmos, stated that the arrest of the security guard, who escaped since the August 17, 2016, was effected in Taraba State.

Tanko had stabbed his principal to death and and ripped her stomach open before escaping with money and other valuables, including phones, jewelries and clothes, from her house.

The Lagos police spokesperson said the suspect would soon be arraigned in court.

The police image maker said: “On August 17, 2016, there was a murder of one Mrs Mabel Mba Okafor, aged 50, of No J68B, Close 9, Victoria Garden City (VGC), Ajah ”

Badmos added that “She was killed and the policemen went there and discovered that the house had been ransacked and a lot of properties carted away.”

“The woman had a house guard, but the guard was nowhere to be found. The body of the victim was examined and it was noticed that she was stabbed in the stomach and her stomach ripped open,” she stated.

According to her, while the corpse of the deceased was being moved to the mortuary, policemen from the division carried out the necessary scene of crime investigations they were supposed to do.

She also said the matter was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while the Commissioner of Police also called on the Decoy Team of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), in charge of Tracking, to deal with the matter as well.

The team, after about one week of serious work on the matter, was able to identify the suspect to be the house guard of the victim and they traced him to Bali in Taraba State.

“After about three days in Bali, they were able to recover some of the phones stolen from the victim before eventually arresting the suspect where he was hiding,” she narrated.

Badmos also confirmed that three phones, trinkets and a lot of the victim’s clothes were recovered from the suspect, adding that the suspect had been brought back to Lagos.

While reiterating the capacity of the police to deal with criminals and any crime situation in the state, Badmos said people should be rest assured that any crime committed in the state would be thoroughly investigated and the culprit brought to justice.

“There is no escape route for criminals in Lagos State. Any crime committed in Lagos will be unraveled. If you commit a crime in Lagos and run to anywhere in Nigeria, the police in Lagos will come after you,” she said.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been handed over to the state CID for further investigation, while he will be charged to court at the end of investigation.