Man remanded in prison for allegedly impersonating Bishop Kukah

For allegedly impersonating Bishop Matthew Kukah of Sokoto Catholic Diocese to defraud Chief Afe Babalola, a man, Abdulrahaman Muazu, is facing trial at the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The accused and others now at large had sometime in June, obtained N2.5 million from Babalola, founder of the Afe Babalola University in the town, according to the prosecutor, Femi Falade.

He said they impersonated Kukah and under false pretence defrauded Babalola.

Falade said: “The accused presented himself as Bishop Kukah, who is preparing for the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons in the North-East and obtained the sum of N2.5 million from Chief Afe Babalola.”

He told the court that he had assembled two witnesses to proceed with the prosecution of the case and asked for an adjournment to enable him to prepare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the accused, who was represented by a lawyer, Mr Tinuade Baderin, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The offences contravened Sections 1(3) and 11 of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

Justice D. U. Okorowo remanded the accused in prison and adjourned the case till November 16 and 17 for hearing.