_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/lorot-founder-institutchoisuel-meet-nigerian-filmmakers/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=32852","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Man machetes girlfriend’s sister to death

October 16, 2016 Isaac Shobayo - Jos Crime Reports

PLATEAU State Police Command has apprehended a middleaged man for killing his girlfriend’s sister and also for inflicting machete cuts on his girlfriend for informing him of her two weeks old pregnancy which he said he was not responsible for.

The state Commissioner of Police Mr. Babatunde Ogunyanwo, who disclosed this to newsmen in Jos, said one Justina Dusu and her sister, Simi Dusu, both of Bukuru lowcost, visited one Stephen Luka to inform him of her two weeks pregnancy.

According to the commissioner of police, while they were in Stephen’s room, he asked Simi to leave and was left alone with Justine and in the process, an argument ensued between them over the pregnancy.

While this was going on, Stephen allegedly picked a machete and attacked Justina.

He further stated that Justina’s cry for help made Simi to force her way into the room, adding that Stephen overpowered the two.

It was neighbours who came to the rescue of both Justina and her sister, and forced Stephen to take them to the hospital.

According to the commissioner, Stephen took them to Holwshe Medical Centre in Tundun Wada area of Jos  for treatment where Simi later died.

Though Justina survived the incident, the police boss said that a machete was recovered at the scene of the incident.

Stephen told Crime Reports that he did not know what came over him when he attacked the two in his house.

The Commissioner of Police said that the command had observed in recent times the new trend of crimes in Plateau State, particularly in the Jos metropolis. He added that majority of those behind the crimes were teenagers.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online