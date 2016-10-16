Man machetes girlfriend’s sister to death

PLATEAU State Police Command has apprehended a middleaged man for killing his girlfriend’s sister and also for inflicting machete cuts on his girlfriend for informing him of her two weeks old pregnancy which he said he was not responsible for.

The state Commissioner of Police Mr. Babatunde Ogunyanwo, who disclosed this to newsmen in Jos, said one Justina Dusu and her sister, Simi Dusu, both of Bukuru lowcost, visited one Stephen Luka to inform him of her two weeks pregnancy.

According to the commissioner of police, while they were in Stephen’s room, he asked Simi to leave and was left alone with Justine and in the process, an argument ensued between them over the pregnancy.

While this was going on, Stephen allegedly picked a machete and attacked Justina.

He further stated that Justina’s cry for help made Simi to force her way into the room, adding that Stephen overpowered the two.

It was neighbours who came to the rescue of both Justina and her sister, and forced Stephen to take them to the hospital.

According to the commissioner, Stephen took them to Holwshe Medical Centre in Tundun Wada area of Jos for treatment where Simi later died.

Though Justina survived the incident, the police boss said that a machete was recovered at the scene of the incident.

Stephen told Crime Reports that he did not know what came over him when he attacked the two in his house.

The Commissioner of Police said that the command had observed in recent times the new trend of crimes in Plateau State, particularly in the Jos metropolis. He added that majority of those behind the crimes were teenagers.