Man with human skulls arrested in Ogun

October 03, 2016 / : Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta

One Oluwatosin Akorede has been arrested by the men of  the Ogun State Police Command for being in possession of two human skulls.

The suspect, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer,  Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested at Isale Oko area of Sagamu, on Sunday.

He said that a team of policemen led by the DPO, SP Moses Aduroja, during a patrol at about 7.00 p.m. arrested the man.

He was said to be working until the time of arrest in a cemetery situated along Aiyepe road, in the town.

The PPRO said that Akorede is being investigated to unravel the motive behind his action.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

