Man docked for stabbing housewife with bottle for fighting wife

A 41-year-old welder, Lukmon Kolawole, was brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly stabbing a married woman with bottle for fighting his wife.

Kolawole, a resident of Aresanolu Street, Agege, Lagos, is being tried for breach of peace and assault.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector George Nwosu, the accused committed the offence on December 19 at his residence.

He said that the accused assaulted one Mrs Joy Asekharme by beating and stabbing her on her the head.

Nwosu said that the accused came home and met his wife in a physical fight with the complainant.

“He came home to meet his wife in a fight with his co-tenant, instead of him to separate the fight, he joined his wife in the fight by punching the complainant all over her body.

“The accused was not satisfied with the punches alone so, he rushed inside to pick a bottle, smashed it on the ground and stabbed the complainant on her head,” he said.

The offence contravened sections 166 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 171 prescribes three years jail term for offenders.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offence and was granted bail a N50, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mr A. A. Adesanya adjourned the case to January 16, 2017, for mention.