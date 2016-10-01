Man docked for forgery of certificates

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned one Owoyele Kolawole before a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja for alleged forgery and possession of blank Senior School Certificates.

Acting on a petition from the Federal Ministry of Education on the growing incidence of presentation of altered West African Senior School Certificate results for accreditation and endorsement by those seeking admission into foreign educational institutions, ICPC carried out a discreet surveillance and intelligence, which led to the arrest of Mr. Kolawole.

The suspect allegedly ran a syndicate that specialised in producing and selling customised certificates to fraudulent applicants seeking admission into foreign institutions.