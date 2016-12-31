Man in court for allegedly throwing wife off storey building

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/12/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/man-docked-stabbing-housewife-bottle-fighting-wife/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/police-kill-2-robbery-suspects-ibadan/ogbere-robbers/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
December 31, 2016 Metro

A 33-year-old man, Kema Akejelu has appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court accused of beating up his wife and throwing her off a storey building.

The accused, a carpenter, who resides at Seun Nwachi Street, Idimu, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault.

The prosecutor, Inspector Simeon Inuoha told the court that the offence was committed on November 13 at the accused’s residence during a fight between the accused and his wife, Oghenekvewe, over her coming back home late.

“The accused beat up his wife and pushed her from a storey building which caused her two ankles to dislocate, ” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 170 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, and the Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case to February 15, for mention.

