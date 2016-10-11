_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/ex-policeman-3-others-remanded-lagos-prison-murder-cult-membership/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=31124","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Man allegedly rapes teenager, records act on phone

October 11, 2016 Ayomide Owonibi Odekanyin Metro

For allegedly recording an unlawful sexual act on his phone, a 31-year-old man, Kingsley Benjamin was on Monday arraigned before an Ebute Metta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Benjamin allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 19-year-old girl and recorded it.

The accused is facing trial on a two-count of obscenity and rape.

The prosecutor, Inspector Cousin Adams, told the court that the accused committed the offences on September 20 at about 7.00 p. m. at No. 9, Unity Avenue, Etebi, in Ajangbadi area of Lagos.

Adams said that the accused had unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl and recorded the act on his phone.

The offences contravened Sections 149(1) (2) and 258 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Benjamin, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It was gathered that the penalty for obscenity was a fine of N450, 000 or three years imprisonment or both, if found guilty, while Section 258 prescribed life imprisonment for rape.

The Magistrate, Mrs Helen Omisore, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case has been adjourned till November 7.

