Makoko community begs Ambode for healthcare centres, schools

Chairman, Makoko Community Development Association (CDA) in Lagos, Chief Kayode Bamidele, on Tuesday, pleaded with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to provide the community with healthcare centres and secondary schools.

Bamidele made the appeal at a news conference in Lagos as part of programmes to commemorate 2017 Makoko Community Day.

According to him, as big as the community is, there is no healthcare centre and secondary school for residents.

“The state government’s giant stride at moving the state forward should be extended to our multicultural community.

“While appreciating our state and local governments, we are still calling on the authorities to provide our community with healthcare centres and secondary schools.

“We are also calling on our amiable governor to construct the bridge linking Adam Manuel Street in Makoko to Ishola Street at Alagomeji.

“We pray the government will come to our aid without delay for the good of the residents,” he said.

The community leader, who noted that children trekked a long distance to access secondary school education in neighbouring communities, said that such was not good for the safety of the students.

Bamidele also said that the community needed urgent help from the government to clear and dredge canals as the rains become intense.

He said the poor condition of canals posed a threat to the safety of members of the community, their health and road infrastructure.

Bamidele, who is also the Organising Chairman of the Makoko Day Committee, said that the community leaders had positioned Makoko for greatness by engendering love and unity among residents.

Makoko is a predominantly a fishing community in the state with diverse ethnic groups such as Yoruba, Hausa, Egun, Ijaw, Igbo and others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the annual Makoko Day started in 2016 to showcase the community’s diverse cultural heritage.