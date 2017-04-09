Makeup products to ditch in hot weather

As uncomfortable as the weather has become, tempting as it may seem, using makeup should not cause as much discomfort as well.

Nike Adedayo of Niki’Ayo Beauty Studio, in an interaction with Makeover, explains that the trick to feeling comfortable with makeup products, even when the sun is at its hottest, is to follow the rules.

According to her, there are certain applications that should change as the weather changes.

Blush

For many Nigerian women, you can more or less go without blush and still look as beautiful. The hot weather is one time to follow the rule of no-powder-blush to the letter. Using powdered blush when you’re going to be leaking from your sweat pores is a no-no. It would only leave your face feeling caked up and plastic.

Foundation

As a result of its base nature, using foundation in hot weather, especially if applied heavily, is not encouraged. In fact, now, more than ever, is the time to take very good care of your skin, to prevent breakouts which are associated with heat. Foundation bases tend to further clog up the pores, thereby increasing the risk of developing rashes or other kinds of reactions. If you have to use foundation, get recommended light-weight alternatives from an expert.

Lipstick

The hot weather has the tendency to make your face look washed-out, due to excessive sweating and adding matte lipstick especially to the kitty will simply make things worse. Adedayo recommends going for glossier versions of lipstick for the time being.

Eye-shadow

As is the case with matte lipstick and its washed-out feature, if you have to use eye-shadow, go for softer colours that will make your eyes pop.

How to keep makeup in place for longer

Adedayo also offers few tips to keep makeup in place, even if you have to endure the heat. They include: reduce oil-based products; get as much air as necessary before applying the product; invest in quality primer; go for water-proof products (however, let your face breathe naturally at intervals); stay refreshed.