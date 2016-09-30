Magistrate urges Nigerians to assist widows, orphans

Nigerians have been urged to always consider, as a matter of importance, the plight of the vulnerable, especially widows and orphans, and render assistance to them.

The Chief Magistrate of Ogun State, Mrs. Oriyomi Sofowora, made the call during a charity event hosted by a non-government organisation, the Ornament of Grace Charity Centre, based in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Sofowora was the chairperson at the event marking the 10th anniversary of the group, where widows and orphans were empowered.

She encouraged well-to-do Nigerians to always make provision for widows and orphans in their community, saying by so doing, poverty would be reduced in the society.

“Some of us think it is only when you have in abundance that you should remember the vulnerable around us. This shouldn’t be so. We must give the little we have, because on the long run, we are not only helping them; we are also helping ourselves. Remember, an idle hand is the devil’s workshop,” she said.

Also speaking, the chairman of the organisation, Pastor Leke Ojeyemi, said the vision was conceived by 12 families, who shared the same burden of taking care of widows, orphans and the aged in the society.

He encouraged Nigerians to factor the underprivileged into anything they are doing, especially with regards to welfare, saying the group had in the last 10 years, given succour to widows and orphans through financial assistance by setting up small and medium scale enterprises for them.

According to him, some of the beneficiaries have also been given credit facilities for procurement of business premises.

In the same vein, the secretary of the group, Reverend Abayomi Solesi, said the group had, over the years, offered food and relief materials to widows and orphans, adding that more than 200 widows and orphans had benefited either from relief package or financial empowerment.

He, therefore, called on well-meaning Nigerians to extend same hand of fellowship to the vulnerable around them.