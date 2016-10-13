Mafo, Ajayi emerge running mates for Jegede, Akeredolu

Former Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, Mr John Ola Mafo, has been picked as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) running mate to Mr Eyitayo Jegede for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Subsequently, the PDP in the state, on Wednesday, forwarded the name of Mafo to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to beat the deadline set by the electoral umpire on withdrawal and substitution of candidates, which lapsed yesterday.

Disclosing this in Akure, the state capital, the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Honourable Banji Okunomo, said the credentials of Mafo qualified him for the position.

According to Okunomo, the decision to pick Mafo was taken by the highest decision body of the PDP in the state, saying: “at the highest decision making body of Ondo State PDP today, the party resolved on the choice of Ola Mafo as the deputy governorship candidate of the party.

“The party took this far-reaching decision after considering all factors that would lead to its victory at the poll.

“The party weighed a number of options including the credentials of Ola Mafo which ranged from being a former chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area of the state and former Commissioner for Information.

Okunomo said that the choice of Mafo, a native of Zion Pepe, was based on equity and political balance.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) submitted the name of former House of Representatives member, Agboola Ajayi, as the running mate for the party’s candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Adesanya, who disclosed this, said Ajayi was picked as the deputy governorship candidate because of his connection to the people at the grassroots and his ability to mobilise.

However, a source within the party disclosed to the Nigerian Tribune that Ajayi beats two other prospective candidates to the slot after the party leadership considered and weighed options before them.

According to him, Ajayi’s ticket was considered to appeal to the sentiment of the new entrants into APC, in order to give then sense of belonging.