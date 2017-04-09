LUTH debunks outbreak of Human Papiloma Virus, death of 13 patients

THE management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Idi Araba, has described as “unfounded,” the report alleging the death of 13 patients with cases of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) in the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director, Professor Chris ‘Bode, who spoke to Sunday Tribune on the matter, said that there were no such cases of death attributed to the virus in the hospital, attributing the report to mischief makers.

“The report is completely unfounded and unfortunate. There are no such cases of death in this hospital. It is a purported report calculated by mischief makers to instil fear in the hearts of the public, using the name of the hospital to get credibility. It is all cheap publicity,” he said.

Meanwhile, the report alleging the death of 13 patients killed by HPV was first made public on a social media platform during the weekend.

According to the report, a senior doctor (name withheld) from Lagos University Teaching Hospital divulged the news of the death to the media, linking the cause of death to HPV.

The report reads in part, “A senior doctor (name undisclosed) from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital has finally declared the causes of the unknown death that struck so many people in Lagos.”