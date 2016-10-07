_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/nigeria-56-crawling-good-governance/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=30021","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29731/"}}_ap_ufee
Lubricants producers lament losses to illegal operations

October 7, 2016 Biola Azeez-Ilorin Arewa

Members of the Major Oil Marketers Association (MOMA) and Lubricants Producers Association in Nigeria (LPAN) have lost over 25 per cent of their earnings to illegal operation of fake lubricants producers in Kwara State.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, a spokesperson of one of the two associations, Engineer Kolade Habeeb of MOMA, appealed to three tiers of government and security agencies to do more at fishing out unlicensed and illegal lubricants manufacturers in the state.

Engineer Habeeb, who said that activities of the illegal lubricants plants had caused negative economic and environmental effects to people and society, added that the associations were against such economic sabotage.

The associations said they appreciated efforts made so far by security agencies at apprehending illegal lubricants plants, while it denied allegation of connivance with such people.

“We are against adulteration of lubricants. We won’t connive with anyone, be it marketer or any entity to adulterate lubricants. It’s illegal and sabotage”, he said.

It will be recalled that combined efforts of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) led to discovery of three fake lubricant plants in the state, while over 40 persons, including three kingpins in the illegal business, were arrested.

