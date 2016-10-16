Lorot, founder of InstitutChoisuel, to meet Nigerian filmmakers

FOUNDER of the Paris, France-based InstitutChoisuel, Dr. Pascal Lorot, will meet with filmmakers and other players in Nigeria’s movie industry in Lagos in November.

The meeting will be part of the 4th Choisuel 100 Africa event happening for the first time in Sub Sahara Africa. Aside the filmmakers, Lorot, who visited Nigeria two weeks ago, will also interact with the Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode and the Choiseul 100 Africa Laureates, a number of whom are Nigerians.

They include Chief executive officer of House of Tara International, Tara Fela-Durotoye and general manager of LEAP Africa, NdidiNwuneli. Others are Abayomi Awobokun, general manager, Oando Downstream; Ada Osakwe, CEO, Afrolat Ventures; Rotimi Williams, CEO, Kereksuk; Ladi Delano, general manager, Bakrie Delano Africa; ChinweAjene-Sagna, West Africa Director, Jones Lang LaSalle and KamilOlufowobi, director of Acceptance Development, MasterCard, West Africa.

The InstitutChoisuel’s top 100 Africans are people of 40 years old and below who will play a major role in the development of Africa in the near future.

The list comprises young African business leaders, successful entrepreneurs and investors across various sectors ranging from oil and gas, finance, mining, entertainment, the creative sector, ecommerce, agro-business and information technology amongst others.

The top five Africans on the list are Tanzanian Mohammed Deweji, Morrocan Mehdi Tazi, Zimbabwean Busisa Moyo, South African Zukie and Nigerian IghoSanomi of Taleveras

During his visit to Nigeria a fortnight ago, Lorot met with ex-Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, French Consul General in Lagos, Laurent Polonceaux and chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, amongst others.