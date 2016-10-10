_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/libya-deports-9-pregnant-women-145-nigerians/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=31124","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Libya deports 9 pregnant women, 145 other Nigerians

October 10, 2016 Shola Adekola - Lagos Latest News

One hundred and fifty fourNigerians have been deported from Libya over uncleared reasons.

Among the deportees who  arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) at around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, were nine pregnant women.

The deportees according to information gathered, voluntarily returned to the country on their own volition having failed to make their way to Europe.

The deportees arrived on board a Libyan Airline aircraft, an Airbus A330-200 with registration number 5A-LAT.

The statistical breakdown of deportees showed 96 females and 58 males. Among the 96 females were nine pregnant women, three minors and three others with serious medical issues.

Officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigeria Police, Air Force Command and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) who facilitated their return to Nigeria were on hand to receive the deportees.

