LG worker goes berserk, machetes 3, hangs self

There was confusion in Ode-Ekiti, headquarters of Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State, as a man, identified simply as Aderiye, committed suicide after inflicting three persons with machete cuts.

Sources in the community said the incident, which occurred Tuesday evening, created pandemonium as the deceased was said to have gone berserk after the close of work in the evening.

According to the sources, Aderiye was a staff member of the Gbonyin council, attached as a security guard to the private residence of the chairman of the council, and was said to have been without incidents, while he went about his duties on the fateful day, after the Tuesday resumption of work.

The sources claimed that the deceased “started behaving strangely around 7.00 p.m. and was reported to have gone to the streets shortly afterwards, with a machete with which he chased people indiscriminately.”

They claimed that he had inflicted cuts on three people in their stomachs, heads and backs during the rampage.

Members of the community were said to have gone after him. After combing the streets without seeing him, they headed to his residence, where he was said to have been found hanging from the ceiling.

The injured were said to have been rushed to a private hospital in the community, while the residents were still confused on what could have propelled such unwarranted attack and the deceased’s dramatic death.

A member of the community said: “This to us is a dramatic death. We have never witnessed such incident in the town and I am not aware that the man had any mental illness.

“In fact, those that were attacked are in serious pain; one of them is on a danger list. People are still wondering what could have caused the attack and why the man committed suicide.”

Confirming the incident, the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Alberto Adeyemi, said the body of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue.

Adeyemi explained that investigation into the cause of his death had already commenced, while also affirming that a postmortem would also be carried out.