LG election: Don’t go to tribunal, PDP tells candidates

THE Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told its chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the October 8 local government and local council development areas elections in the state not to challenge the results of the election before the tribunal.

The party alleged that none of them would get justice, because PDP did not have confidence in the state Election Petition Tribunal.

The state chairman of the party, Honourable Sikirullahi Ogundele, said this during a stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Abeokuta, adding that any move by the candidates to challenge the outcome of the poll result would amount to a waste of time.

Ogundele noted that his party participated in the election to feel the pulse of the electorates about the present administration.

“We are constrained to encourage you to challenge the result of the election at the Election Petition Tribunal, Justice will be delayed, denied and even subverted.”

He assured that the opposition party would bounce back to power in the 2019 general election.

The meeting was attended by a House of Representatives member, Oladipupo Adebutu, former deputy governor in the state, Alhaja Salmot Badru, and chairperson of the Apex Committee, Chief (Mrs) Iyabo Apampa.