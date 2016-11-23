LG election: Accord petitions police over impersonation

ACCORD Party, Oyo State chapter, has petitioned the state police commissioner, Mr Samuel Adegbuyi, asking him to arrest one Honourable D. A Lawal and his colleagues for parading themselves as executive members of the party.

In the petition signed by the state secretary of the party, Dr Nureni Adeniran, the party said its National Working Committee (NWC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had confirmed that there “is no faction in the party.”

Adeniran described members of the group claiming to be a faction of Accord as “fifth columnists whose sole objective is to cause a breach of public peace.

“You will recall that we recently wrote you complaining about the activities of this group and further to say that we also sent you a copy of the list of authentic chairmen of the party in the local governments in the state.

“Contrary to the decorum and in total disregard of the party’s constitution, the group has been expanding to the local governments with a view to causing a social mayhem and public disorder,” the letter read in part.

It said: “We, therefore, call on you to do the needful before they cause a serious breach of public peace as they went to the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) to claim being the executive committee of Accord in the state last week.

“Impersonation is a serious criminal offence and hence security agencies should not fold their arms and watch helplessly,” Adeniran said.