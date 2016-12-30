LG boss honoured at Ogun Ajobo festival

Inalende, Oke Padre, Mokola and other ever busy commercial adjoining areas ofIbadan metropolis were agog and locked down on Saturday evening as residents, traders and area boys massively besieged Atowada, venue of the annual Ogun Ajobo festival of Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) to witness the fanfares and presentation of award of recognition of dynamism and sterling performance to the Caretaker Chairman of Ibadan North West Local Government Area, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun.

The coordinator of Ibadan North West 1 of OPC (Gani Adam’s faction), Mr. Akinola Aluko, in his opening remarks, said the motive of the annual celebration of the festival is to remember and rekindle the Yoruba cultural values and appease traditional deities in appreciation of the economic prosperity and security of life and property in the localities, state and country as a whole.

Comrade Rotimi Olumo, the state coordinator of the militia group while buttressing the essence of the yearly commemoration of the occasion, stressed that it was imperative for a cultural group like OPC to prioritise the rediscovery of Yoruba idols and artefacts that were “instrumental to the divination and prosperity of our ancestors in the olden days.”

Olumo, stated that the award of recognition bestowed on the council boss was not only to appreciate his exceptional performance but for the moral and financial support for OPC in the state.

Dr Olatubosun, in his response, thanked the rank and file of the cultural group for counting him worthy to be honoured.

He said the award would spur him to put more efforts in raising the bar of governance at the grass root.

The council boss charged the organisation to join hands with the state security personnel to nip in the bud the evolving wave of violence in some parts of Ibadan lately where miscreants have been terrorising hapless residents.