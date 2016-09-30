Leadership tussle: Attah of Igala penalises subjects in Kaduna

The Attah Igala, Agabaidu Idakwo Ame- Oboni II, has banned some of his subjects in Kaduna from participating in all Igala activities, both within and outside the kingdom, over an alleged leadership tussle in the state.

The ban had already been transmitted to the Emir of Zazzau and Chairman Kaduna, State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

The subjects, twelve in number, were found to have engaged in an action described by His Royal Majesty as an affront and aberration of the Igala custom and tradition.

The affected subjects said they were trying to bring sanity into the leadership in line with the constitution of the community.

In an earlier communiqué issued by alleged factional President of Igala Community, Kaduna, Prince Ojonuba Iboyi, on behalf of the embattled subjects, it was alleged that, “the leadership of Onu Igala Kaduna, under Chief Joseph Daikwo, was not consulting widely and extensively on general issues affecting the Igalas resident in Kaduna, thereby violating sections of the community’s constitution.

However, a statement signed by Igala paramount traditional ruler himself and made available to newsmen in Kaduna said: “In Igala native law and custom, the appointment and dethronement of beaded chiefs, both at home and in the Diaspora, is the exclusive prerogative power of the Attah Igala and going contrary by any group of persons or individuals is an aberation and affront on Igala tradition.”

The Attah said having advised and cautioned the few individuals involved in the recurrent squabbling in the Igala Community Kaduna on two occasions during his visits to Kaduna and the current purported dethronement of a beaded chief, an act of forbidden rascality has been committed.

The traditional ruler said by his personal assessment of Chief Daikwo’s performance and the overwhelming support and solidarity he enjoyed from well-meaning Igalas in Kaduna, in the course of his visits to Kaduna since he ascended the throne of his ancestors, Chief Daikwo received a tap on the back with unquantified royal blessings.

His Royal Majesty, therefore, called on all well-meaning individuals, organisations and traditional institutions to accord Chief Joseph Daikwo the necessary support to enable him discharge his traditional responsibilities.

The penalised persons had, on the 16thof September, 2016, caused a publication in one of the national dailies dethroning Chief Daikwo as Onu Igala Community Kaduna.

Meanwhile, Igala sons and daughters in Kaduna have declared their loyalty to Chief Daikwo, who is scheduled to mark his fifth year anniversary as the Onu Igala Kaduna on October 1st, 2016.

Also, a statement by the Assistant Secretary, Mr Yusuf Atabo, on behalf of the sitting President of the Community, Mr Agbata Michael, which declared the loyalty, described those behind the purported dethronement as failed coup plotters who should face the penalty of their action squarely.

Parts of the statement read: “How would someone who claims to be an Igala man or woman would not know that going contrary to the directive of Attah Igala is toeing the path of destruction?”

“How would someone who claims that he is an Igala man or woman would not know that if a beaded Onu does something wrong, he must be reported to the Attah.”