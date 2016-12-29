LCDA creation to help rural development, drive revenue generation

GOVERNOR Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has said that the proposed creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in the state will play a pivotal role in targeting development and driving revenue generation at the local level.

The governor who gave this indication at the submission of the report of committee on creation of LCDA noted that such generated revenue will not only fund their operations, it will also contribute to the promotion of welfare and other socio economic benefits for the people of the grassroots.

He stressed that the LCDA will not impose additional burden on an already challenged local government council system.

The governor recalled that a 13-member committee was setup to review agitations for LCDAs in the state and determine their viability.

“Our constitution of the committee during difficult economic times and the imminent general elections, raised questions about the timing and possible political undertones for the proposition,” he stated.

The governor said the establishment of the committee was informed by the desire of his administration to bring development to the grassroots in the State.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, said the committee received memoranda from all the stakeholders in the 16 LGAs of the state in accordance with the terms of reference and have very wide consultation across the length and breadth of the state.

He said the committee visited other relevant areas stressing that they sought and obtained relevant documents from states that have LCDAs in order to learn from their experiences.