_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/gunmen-attack-ekiti-police-division-kill-inspector-loot-armoury/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/gunmen-attack-ekiti-police-division-kill-inspector-loot-armoury/ekiti-map-new/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Lawyers differ on penalty for kidnapping

October 15, 2016 Top News

SOME Abuja-based lawyers on Saturday gave different suggestions on the penalty for kidnapping in the country.

The lawyers, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kubwa, Abuja, expressed divergent opinions on the crime.

NAN reports that the lawyers were reacting to increase in the reported cases of kidnap of prominent members of the society.

Mrs Maureen Ajogo, who condemned the act, ascribed it to unemployment, ignorance and poverty.

However, she urged the government to tackle the situation in the same way it did with insurgency, adding that kidnapping falls under insecurity.

“ It is as criminal as terrorism and we have a Terrorism Act which should include all and everything that threatens the security of the society.

“Government must tackle every act of insecurity aggressively and give priority to the well being of its citizenry, not until someone of high profile is involved,’’ she said.

According to Ajogo, death sentence should serve as a deterrent since there have been reported cases of deaths in the cause and even after the act.

Mr Ifeanyi Moses, however, argued that except the act of kidnapping leads to death, the penalty should not be death.

Moses stated that the penalty may not address the situation if there is consistent hardship among the people.

“Government at the moment and government to come must wage war against corruption, create jobs and increase the capacity of the law enforcement officers.

“We have been having firing squads against perpetrators in the past, but the crime has become persistent.

“ So I think to stem the tide, we must begin from the top; we must address and restore our economic, increase the capacity of the criminal justice system, empower the courts to try offenders.

“Even if we do not totally eradicate it, it will stop topping the chart, let us first do the needful,” he said.

 

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online