My in-laws want me to be their slave, wife tells court

A housewife, Foluke Adesuyi, has told an Akure Customary Court in Ondo State that her in-laws wanted her to be a slave to them.

Foluke, who was responding to some allegations from her husband, Adebisi, said that she could not totally align with the domineering principle of her in-laws.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), she told the court that she had tried several means to pacify her husband and his family, but that they needed a woman who could not voice her wishes and opinion.

The respondent appealed to the court to consider her means of livelihood and order the petitioner to give her N500, 000.00 for sustenance.

Earlier, Adebisi asked the court to dissolve his 14-year-old marriage to Foluke for alleged constant fighting.

Adebisi told the court that he could no longer cope with the endless curses by his wife, who he said, had no respect for his mother and other family members.

According to him, his wife does not care for the children and that she is stubborn.

In his ruling, the President of the court, Mr Ayodele Omotola, said that both parties should ensure peace, and adjourned the case till November 1 for judgement.