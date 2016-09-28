_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/muazu-dupes-afe-babalola-n2-5m-lands-court/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27643","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/sporting-tribune/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

LAUTECH: Resist being drawn into politics, ASUU tells members

September 28, 2016 / : Laolu Harolds

The Ibadan zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to members of the union in Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), to be vigilant and not be distracted from the goal of the current struggle.

The current crisis, it said, was foisted on the institution by the problem of underfunding for which both owner states of Oyo and Osun must be held responsible.

It said the current struggle is aimed at nudging the governments to the fulfillment of their obligations; and members must resist any attempt to be drawn into ‘political games’.

In a statement  on Wednesday, by the zonal coordinator of the union, Dr  Ade Adejumo, the union appealed to its members to remain calm and watchful in the face of provocation, assuring them that the crisis is just a passing phase.

“We strongly appeal to our members to resist the temptation to be drawn into whatever political games that politicians are playing to deliberately distract us from the focus of the current struggle,” it said.

On speculations that students will soon be called back, ASUU  advised parents not to be deceived into risking the lives of their children by allowing them to come back to school.

“We are on strike, which is total and comprehensive. As such, we are not going to attend to students. The current struggle is to the benefit of all – students, staff and most importantly, the survival of LAUTECH.”

The Nigerian Tribune recalled that members of LAUTECH ASUU,  on  September 19, embarked on an indefinite strike to protest several months unpaid subventions by the two owner states, which it said, had negatively affected the operations of the university.

The crisis took a turn for the worse in the institution on Tuesday as alleged miscreants stormed the campus and threatened members of staff who  are of Osun State origin, ordering them to leave the university.

