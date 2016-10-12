_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/news-analysis-diversifying-economy-via-jatrophas-cultivation/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/breaking-female-suicide-bomber-kills-5-maiduguri/maiduguri-suicide-bomb/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
LAUTECH crisis: Ajimobi, Aregbesola should meet urgently —Oyo Assembly

October 12, 2016 Wale Akinselure South west News

Oyo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, urged Governor Abiola Ajimobi and his Osun State counterpart, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, to urgently see to the reopening of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, especially to address the issue of payment of salaries.

Upon deliberation on the LAUTECH crisis, brought up by Chairman, Parliamentary Caucus, Honourable Segun Ajanaku, the Assembly said it was high time the two governors meet to address the lingering issues in the interest of the students and sustenance of the institution.

Also expressing concern at reported attacks on staff of the institution, the Assembly appealed to residents of Ogbomoso and other stakeholders to sue for peace and avoid taking to violence to resolve issues.

According to the Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Michael Adeyemo, the task of ensuring the resumption of academic activities in the institution was expedient at the moment, while the crisis over sole/joint ownership of the institution would be addressed in the long run.

He noted that the state Attorney General, Mr Oluseun Abimbola and his education counterpart, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela, were billed to brief the Assembly on the status of the institution next Tuesday.

In a related development, a bill to amend the LAUTECH law, 1990, to ensure that the institution is partly residential passed the second reading stage.

Members, in their deliberations, argued that the amendment would engender the building of hostels, and cushion reported incidences of rape, kidnapping, armed robbery, among other vices in Ogbomoso.

