LAUTECH alumni condemn attack on bursar, Osun indigenous staff

The National President of the Alumni Association of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Babajide Bewaji, has condemned the recent reported attack on the bursar of the institution and some staff of the university who are Osun indigenes.

He described the attack as unnecessary and counter-productive.

In a press statement, a copy of which was made available to Tribune Educaction, Bewaji reaffirmed that in the face of law, “our alma mater is a venture of both Oyo and Osun states. The Supreme Court judgement of March 22, 2012 pronounced that under section 2 and 7 of LAUTECH Law, no government can unilaterally own the university without mutual engagement between the two parties.”

He noted that given the fact that indigenes of both states have been cohabiting harmoniously for more than two decades, Bewaji said that it was disheartening to discover that the controversy over the ownership could degenerate to physical attack on members of staff.

Bewaji further condemned the attack by what he termed a faceless group within Ogbomoso, describing it as an attempt to sow the seed of discord that would not augur well for the peaceful resolution of the crisis in the institution.

“I sympathise with the host community for the effect this strike action is already having on the economy of Ogbomoso, as LAUTECH is a critical economic catalyst with over 50,000 population. Let us all eschew bitterness or any form of face off because LAUTECH project is a collective responsibility we must all build as there is strength in synergy,” he said.