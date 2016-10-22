LASU sacks 13 for fraud, stealing, forgery

The Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the dismissal of thirteen members of its staff for various offences.

A statement issued by the institution at the weekend said the decision was reached by the Governing Council “at its 112th Statutory Meeting held on Thursday, 20th October, 2016.”

According to the statement, the Council “received and considered Paper No. 10/GC/16/068 on the Report of Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee on allegations levelled against some members of staff.

“Council, after deliberations, approved the recommendations of the Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee on the affected members of staff…”

The staff members dismissed for offences ranging form falsifying their WAEC/NECO results are a Senior Patrolman, an Assistant Chief Clerical Officer, two Clerical Officers, a Patrol Supervisor and a Senior Library Assistant.

Others in the same category are a Patrolman, two Keypunch Operator, one in the Registry for “fraudulently collecting the sum of N123,950.00 from a student, and a Graphic Attendant.

Two workers were sacked for stealing 200 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in the University’s Works and Physical Planning Unit and an Assistant Catering Supervisor and a Senior Clerical Officer, received the same punishment for “abandoning her duty.”

The only member of staff exonerated by the Committee was a Patrolman, who was accused of falsifying his May/June 1993 WAEC result.