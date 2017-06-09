Lagos will partner UK in fighting terrorism ―Speaker

Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, on Thursday said the state government would partner with UK in the fight against terrorism.

Obasa made the assertion while playing host to Mrs Laure Beaufils, the British Deputy High Commissioner, in Alausa, Ikeja.

“Your visit today is historic, being the first female British Deputy High Commissioner and coming at a time we are celebrating Lagos at 50.

“I commiserate with the UK Government about the incidents in Manchester and the London Bridge attack. Please, accept our condolences.

“We stand by the government and people of UK. People must be free to practise their faith,” Obasa said.

The speaker said that the relationship between Nigeria and UK had been cordial for years, assuring that the long standing collaboration would be sustained.

He urged the deputy high commissioner to use her position to strengthen the relationship in attracting investors to Nigeria, especially Lagos State.

In her remarks, the envoy said that her visit to the Lagos State Assembly was coming at a time UK was conducting its general elections.

She commended the level of legislative activities in the state.

Beaufils said that since her arrival in Lagos three months ago, she had been able to acquaint herself with a lot of developments, such as oversight function and other legislative duties.

“In the last three months, I have learnt about democratic principles. I am here to pay my respect and to further strengthen our relationship.

“I am here to learn about the challenges; we are trying to deepen the relationship with Nigeria and Lagos State in particular,” she said.