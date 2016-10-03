Lagos set to engage market communities •Reiterates commitment to street trading laws

LAGOS State government has unveiled plans to engage market communities in the state, through innovative market activations and road shows.

This is to further strengthen its relationship with the critical sector of the economy, as it again expressed its commitment to the enforcement of street trading laws in the state.

Disclosing this in Lagos, at the weekend, Special Adviser to the Governor on Community and Communications, Kehinde Bamigbetan, said the activities, which would take place in the five administrative divisions of Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe (IBILE), were designed to communicate the activities of government to the sector.

He stated that besides providing the opportunity for the market communities in the state to interact with the state government, it would also be an avenue for the government to appreciate and celebrate traders, who had been law-abiding and supportive of government’s activities, with gift items.

According to him, some of the markets to be engaged are Aiyetoro, Epe, Sabo, Ikorodu, Sura, Lagos-Island, Oke-Odo, Alimosho and Alaba International Market.

Bamigbetan added that the engagement of the market communities by the state government would further drive home the seriousness of the ban on street trading in the state.

“These engagements will also help the state government reiterate its decision that the ban on street trading is still in force.

“These events will enable the state government to further drive home the seriousness of its ‘No Street Trading/Hawking’ advocacy, by engaging the law-abiding traders in the state,” Bamigbetan stated.

Speaking at the event, the project consultant, DD-IMC Limited, Mr Tosin Bakare, described the government’s decision to partner with market men and women as an attestation to the fact that the governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, was desirous of fulfilling his promise of running an inclusive government.