Lagos set to arraign Iba monarch kidnappers

To face kidnapping, murder, armed robbery charges

Lagos State government will on Monday, arraign the key suspects arrested in connection with the kidnap of Oniba of Iba, Oba Yishau Goriola Oseni, before a Lagos High Court in Igbosere.

The State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, said this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the four suspects, including Duba Furejo, Ododomo Isaiah, Reuben Anthony and Yerin Fresh will be arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of Court 24 for offences of conspiracy to murder, murder, armed robbery and Kidnapping.

The Commissioner for Justice, Kazeem, said the suspects would be arraigned on a 8- count charge relating to kidnapping of the monarch, murder of the palace security guard, Sunday Eniola Okanlawon, and a commercial motorcycle rider, Joseph Okeke.

They would also be arraigned on attempted murder of the monarch’s wife, Olori Abosede Oseni and armed robbery of the Olori’s property.

Kazeem, while expressing the resolve of the present administration to rid the State of all forms of criminality, said his office would work closely with all security agencies to ensure that all cases of kidnapping, cultism, rape, sexual and domestic violence crimes were swiftly prosecuted to a logical conclusion.

“The swift commencement of the trial of the suspects in the kidnap of the Oniba is a strong signal by the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode that it is not business as usual for criminals. If you commit a crime, we will find you and prosecute you no matter how long it takes,” Kazeem said.

He assured that present administration was determined to halt the scourge of kidnapping, cultist killing, raping and murder.

The commissioner added that Governor Ambode, as part of his commitment to make the state a safe place to live in, move freely around, and do business, would continue to support law enforcement agencies in the investigation and apprehension of all criminals, especially those involved in heinous crime of kidnapping, armed robbery and murder.

“Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is committed to ensuring that Lagos State becomes a no-go area for criminals who target innocent citizens for kidnapping and collection of ransom, in an effort to get rich quick,” he said.

It would be recalled that during the unfortunate and dastardly crime on July 16, 2016, the Okanlawon and Okeke were killed, while the monarch was whisked away and kept in captivity for about three weeks.

The sustained pressure and intelligence gathering from law enforcement agencies, however, led to the rescue of the monarch, while the four suspects were apprehended in the process.