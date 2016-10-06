Lagos school kidnap: Rescue of victims will be the shortest, CP assures

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, has assured the parents and families of the four students, a vice principal and head teacher kidnapped at the early hours of Thursday at Igbonla Senior and Junior Model College in the suburb of Epe, Lagos State, that the rescue operation already launched would be the shortest in the history of the Command.

While soliciting for the support of the parents, Owoseni said security agencies were already in custody of useful leads, adding that there was a strong hope of rescuing the victims.

“All I just want to say for now is that you have to work with us. What we also need from you is your prayers. We will seek your understanding and for now, I will not reveal much because as we speak, there are agents of the kidnappers here and they will reveal whatever we say here to them.

“We have a government in Lagos State that is ready to go all out and I can assure you that this will be the shortest rescue operation that we will carry out. We will do everything we need to do to secure the release of the victims,” the CP said.

The kidnappers, numbering about seven, had invaded the school premises at about 8:00 a.m. when students were having a special session at the hall and shut sporadically into the air before kidnapping the victims.