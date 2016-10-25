Lagos repositions for effective land administration era

To enhance land administration in Lagos, the Lagos State Government says it has put in place certain measures that would ease land transactions in the metropolis.

Among the measures put in place are the introduction of integrated land administration and automation system, staff training, secondary market on mortgage facilities and full enforcement of law against land grabbers, among others.

Speaking with journalists in his office last week, Permanent Secretary, Land Bureau, Mr Bode Agoro, noted that the mandate of the bureau, as directed by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, is to ensure quick and stress-free land transaction process to the teeming Lagos residents who are in need of it.

Highlighting the features of the integrated land administration and automation system, Agoro described it as a suite of technology modules that can conduct rapid inventory of land rights, automate/manage land records, create/maintain integrated geographic data accurately and ensure fairly value of property.

He listed the benefits in the new initiative to include reduction in the time required to obtain Certificate of Occupancy (CofO), that is expected not to take more than 14 days; optimisation of revenue from land transaction; reduction in the cost of land transactions and increased incentives for private sector investment.