Lagos rain of fury, agony

Electric cables laid bare on the ground, the heavy storm which blew during the 17-hour rain washed them across Ogunyomi Street in Oworo; a red taxi struggled to hold its balance in the thick rain water around Alapere. Cars of different makes and sizes were trapped in the rain water for hours along the Lagos – Abeokuta express road. A house on the Ijesha Street was submerged in rain water; television sets, fridges, radio, kitchen utensils swam across one another in a particular compound in Ifako. At Owutu, residents scooped water out of their houses throughout the day. This was the state of things after the downpour in different locations in Lagos.

In Nigeria’s commercial capital, it is never pleasant when the clouds thicken and the atmosphere is blurred. Within the blink of an eye, anxiety and apprehension pervades the air.

“Rainfall is not a negative thing, but in Lagos it appears to have become a nightmare. It is no longer prayed or wished for. It is usually a time of extreme anxiety and shock because you don’t know what will happen,” Sade, a resident of Ifako stated.

Now, after the recent downpour which swept across the city, residents in the flood prone areas tell their tales with teary eyes. For these people who live in flood prone areas, the psychological effect of the rains is disheartening.

Ilasanmaja, Ojuelegba, Agege, Mushin, Oworonsoki, Iyana-Ipaja, Surulere down to Lagos-Abeokuta expressway roads are always flooded whenever it rains

Residents of highbrow areas of Victoria Island, Lekki and Ajah were not spared either.

“It depends on how many hours it rained and even more the time of the day. All I can say is that it has never been funny anytime it rains around here in Oworonsoki,” said Moyo while describing a typical raining day within the metropolis.

“The anxiety and panic associated with losing properties and items to flood is damaging, and recovering from the experience is never easy,” Tola insisted.

“Many houses in the area become lagoons when it rains. I am tired of the flood situation here. I have lost almost all my electronics to this flooding of a thing,” Ivie, a mechanic commented.

“Many commuters get stranded and the traffic situation is just burdensome