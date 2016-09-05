Lagos introduces new initiative to ensure efficient transportation system

Concerned about the disturbing traffic problems in the Lagos metropolis, vis-a-vis its consequences on the economy, government has said it is committed to a reliable, efficient and suitable transportation system and promotion of the necessary infrastructure.

Speaking on Monday, at the commissioning of the multiple laybys at Iyana Oworonshoki by Car Wash Bus-stop, Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode noted that the volume of goods and services that were exchanged overtime, the ease and speed at which such was done all translate into a value chain of productivity, employment, wealth creation and prosperity.

Ambode, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Transportation, Prince Anofi Elegushi, stated that the position of Lagos as the foremost economic, industrial, commercial and urban cosmopolitan in West Africa could not be divorced from the development of its transportation system.

He, therefore, maintained that as the state emerged into a centre of many activities and opportunities, its potential as foremost business destination was widely recognised and accepted which became the magnet drawing people to the state from far and near.

“To this end, we will continue to apply any useful initiatives capable of easing traffic on Lagos roads,” he said, adding that the multiple laybys commissioned would at least create some orderliness and reduced the travel time to an average of 15 minutes.

Elegushi said further that this effort by the Ambode led government is a further testimony to its commitment to gridlock resolution.

“Permit me to say that the government is ready to partner with the private sector to actualise its noble vision for the transport sector. This partnership will bring necessary infrastructure as well as create the environment that will make Lagosians comfortable in any form of transportation they choose and reduce their travel time.”

He promised that as a responsive government, it would continue to reconstruct and rehabilitate roads, provide road infrastructure and adopt best practices for the benefits of the state residents.

Elegushi assured residents of the state that conscious and deliberate steps had been taken, using the Ministry of Transportation and its agencies to improve on basic elements of roads, provision of transport infrastructure, safer roads and safer drivers. He therefore implored the residents of the state to cooperate and support the state government in ensuring that the infrastructure provided are properly made use of in order to ensure sanity reigns on the roads.

“Let me quickly state here that the facility is neither meant to be used as loading bays, nor for union activities, mechanic garages for repair of broken down vehicles and other such illegal activities.

“Aside the multiple laybys constructed at Iyana Oworonshoki, Berger and Car Wash, we have also consciously provided road infrastructure such as the reconstruction of perimeter fence, perimeter height, Teflon bus shelter among others which is to holistically address the traffic gridlock along this route.”