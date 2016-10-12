Lagos govt to recruit 1,100 workers for local councils

The Lagos State government is to recruit 1,100 workers for the 57 local government areas in the state, a top official of the government announced in Lagos, on Tuesday.

Mr Olabode Garbadeen, the Commissioner in the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission, made the announcement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that 600 of the workers, would be in the junior cadre, while 500 others, would be in the senior category.

Garbadeen said the recruitment was part of plans by the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, to reduce unemployment in the state.

The commissioner noted, however, that only qualified people would be recruited for various positions.

“While trying to do that, we have to be realistic because government wants to be sure of employing people into areas they are optimally required.

“Government knows and appreciates the level of unemployment and for that reason, has resolved to accommodate a few more people, not minding the bloated workforce.

Garbadeen said that Ambode had directed the commission to conduct vacancy returns across the local governments department by department.

“We need to identify where exactly we need people, what kind of professionals we need in certain areas and what we are expecting from them before embarking on the recruitment.

“This exercise is ongoing. So, based on the findings and outcomes, the governor will give us the go-ahead to employ people.

He re-stated the recruitment was not going to be business as usual as only qualified people would be employed.

“But, who are these people that will make up this number, the government does not want just anybody.

According to him, the recruitment will be conducted online and only qualified applicants will be invited for interview.