Lagos govt to arraign kidnappers of Iba monarch on Monday

THE Lagos State government on Sunday said it would arraign the key suspects arrested for the kidnap of the traditional ruler of Iba Town, Oba Goriola Oseni before a Lagos High Court in Igbosere on Monday, October 24.

Mr Adeniji Kazeem, the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said in a statement that the four suspects — Duba Furejo, Ododomo Isaiah, Reuben Anthony and Yerin Fresh would be arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

They are to be charged with conspiracy, murder, armed robbery and kidnapping

The statement said the suspects would be arraigned on eight count charges relating to kidnapping of the monarch, murder of the palace security guard — Sunday Okanlawon and a commercial motorcycle rider, Joseph Okeke.

It said they would also be charged for attempted murder of the monarch’s wife, Olori Abosede Oseni and robbery of her property.

According to the statement, the present administration is resolved to rid the state of all forms of criminality.

“The office of the Attorney General will work closely with all security agencies to ensure that all cases of kidnapping, cultism, rape, sexual and domestic violence crimes are swiftly prosecuted to a logical conclusion.

“The swift commencement of the trial of the suspects in the kidnap of the monarch is a strong signal by the administration of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode that it is not business as usual for criminals.

“If you commit a crime, we will find you and prosecute you no matter how long it takes.

“Gov. Ambode as part of his commitment to make the state a safe place to live in and do business, will continue to support law enforcement agencies in the investigation and apprehension of all criminals.

“The governor is also committed to ensuring that Lagos State becomes a no-go area for criminals who target innocent citizens for kidnapping and collection of ransom in an effort to get rich quick,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on July 16, Okanlawon and Okeke were killed while the monarch was abducted and kept in captivity for about three weeks.

The sustained pressure and intelligence gathering from law enforcement agencies, however, led to the rescue of the monarch, while the four suspects were apprehended in the process.