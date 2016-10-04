Lagos denies plans to demolish 1,000 houses over flyover construction

Lagos State government, on Tuesday, said it has no plan to demolish 1,000 houses in Abule-Egba, to make way for the construction of fly-over in the area, declaring that only fences, building setbacks and illegal constructions as well as attachments to buildings would be pulled down by its roaring bulldozers.

This was just as it clarified its position on the Right of Way (RoW) to be established for the construction of a Reinforced Concrete Dual Carriage Flyover Bridge at Abule-Egba Junction.

The State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development said this in a statement made available by the Head, Public Affairs, Mr. Shina Odunuga, pointing out that the 1,000 houses quoted in the report were only a figment of imaginations.

According to the ministry, most of the structures affected by the proposed removal are fences, building setbacks and illegal constructions as well as attachments to buildings.

“It is, however, regrettable that formal institutions involved, like banks, and eateries could engage in illegal development without valid C of O or Planning Permits.

The ministry reiterated that members of the general public whose property might be affected and having valid claim, should forward documents of such for record and other administrative purposes.

Speaking on the fly-over and the reported protest by some of the residents alleging that the state government unilaterally extended portions for removal from the agreed 32 metres from the existing electricity poles to 91.44metres, the ministry said it was only implementing existing provisions of Federal Highway Regulations as contained in the Public Land Acquisition Act and gazetted by the Federal Government for Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway Right of Way.

The ministry emphasised that the said 91.44 metres as contained in the Removal Notice was from the centre of the existing road (45.72 metres on the right side and 45.72 metres on the left side) and not 91.44metres from existing electricity poles as contained in the report.

“Finally, it must be stressed that the present administration is a listening, compassionate and people-oriented government that doesn’t want suffering for residents and people of the state,” the ministry said.