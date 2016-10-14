_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/well-bond-govt-citizens-friendship-jegede/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/1m-financial-investment-chivas-global-startup-competition-returns-nigeria/the-venture/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Lagos Assembly moves to prevent extinction of Yoruba Language

October 14, 2016 Chukwuma Okparaocha - Lagos South west News

From left, Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade; Speaker, State House of Assembly, Honourable Mudasiru Obasa; Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and the Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem, at the signing of two bills on “Safety Activities” and “Illegal Entry of Landed Properties” into law, on Monday.

A move is being made by the Lagos State House of Assembly to prevent the extinction of Yoruba Language in the state.

This was the centre-point of a motion presented during plenary on Thursday by a member of the House, Honourable Olanrewaju Ogunyemi.

It was agreed that the state governor should direct the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture to set aside a day annually in Lagos State for the purpose of celebrating Yoruba arts and culture with a view to propagating the use of the language as a means of communication and transaction.

The sponsor of the motion, added that the governor should direct the Commissioner/Attorney General for Justice to cause the State Law Reform Commission to commence the process of translating all existing laws of the state into Yoruba Language as stated in Section 9 (4) of the Laws of Lagos State 2015.

According to him, the commission will simplify and modify laws by making the laws clearer and more accessible by changing the language to enable the general public understand their rights and obligations.

“We should adopt Yoruba Language as a medium of conducting proceedings once in a month at the Executive Council meeting of the state,” he said.

It was also suggested in the motion that the Lagos State House of Assembly should sponsor a Yearly Award for the Best Yoruba Author and the Best Yoruba Essayist among Lagos State tertiary institutions.

Ogunyemi also stated that prizes should be presented to best students in Yoruba Language in the yearly Junior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (JSSCE) and Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSCE).

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online