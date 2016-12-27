Labour demands immediate payment of federal workers’ salaries

Commends Adeosun for her efforts

LABOUR, under the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has called on the Federal Government to prevail on its agencies to pay workers who are still being owed their November and December salaries.

The union asked the Federal Government to prevail on the agencies, to as a matter of urgency, commence the process that will lead to payment of the workers.

In a communiqué issued after its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the union commended the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, for her efforts to ensure that all Federal Government employees’ salaries are paid as at when due.

The communiqué signed by the General Secretary of AUPCTRE, Comrade Yusuf Lekke Zambuk, read: “The union frowned at actions of the affected agencies who exhausted their budgetary allocation in the month of October 2016 without making adequate arrangement with Federal Ministry of Finance for payment of workers’ salaries for the month of November and December 2016.

“The union therefore calls on Federal Government to prevail on the agencies to expedite action on all process that will lead to the payment of November and December salaries without further delay.”

The union commended the workers for their patience and understanding on the present economic challenges in the country; despite the non–provision of the palliative measures by the Federal Government.