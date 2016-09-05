La Casera thrills Abeokuta consumers

It was another opportunity for Carbonated Soft Drink brand, (CSD), La Casera and its consumers in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to interact and bond, when the brand’s ‘Thrill Train,’ in commencement of its nationwide tour, stormed the ancient city recently.

Also at the event was Nigeria’s singing sensation, Small Doctor and several other local performers. The brand also provided a platform that saw several consumers participate in dance, mime and comedy competitions, where hundreds of participants left with numerous prizes and free cases of refreshing La Casera drink.

According to the Managing Director, the La Casera Company, Mr Roland Ebelt, the brand had for, over a decade, offered Nigerians with rich, premium and refreshing drink, a development that had earned it the love of millions of consumers across the country and won it several awards and recognitions both from industry regulatory bodies and other corporate bodies alike.

While explaining the essence of the La Casera Thrill Trail, the General Manager, La Casera, Mr Dave Van Rensburg said “as a company, this is an opportunity to interact and engage with our consumers. And avenues such as this, are greatly cherished.”

He added that the La Casera Thrill Trail would be in the state for three days, offering consumers a firsthand experience of fun, dance and also an opportunity to reward them with lots of exciting prizes for their loyalty to the brand over the years.

Van Rensburg further reiterated the company’s commitment to reaching several of its consumers as the Thrill Trail would be visiting other cities across the country such as Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Ilorin and several others in the coming days.